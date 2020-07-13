White House targets Fauci amid blunt warnings about coronavirus

While the president blamed Fauci for mixed messages on the need for Americans to wear masks, other top administration officials, including Surgeon General Jerome Adams, have likewise offered conflicting recommendations to the public on the effectiveness of masks in protecting against the coronavirus. Adams, who in March said "masks do not work for the general public," said in an interview with "Face the Nation on Sunday that the Trump administration is "trying to correct" its earlier messaging on masks and face coverings and acknowledged it's "very hard to do." Adams wore a mask during the interview, which was conducted remotely.