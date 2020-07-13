Toyota of N Charlotte explains engine placement

Mid-engine Toyotas are definitely less common than front-engine cars. There are none on the market right now, and the last we saw it in our N Charlotte Toyota lineup was with the Toyota MR2. In this type of engine placement, the engine is located between the front and rear wheels, smack dab in the middle of the car. This means a lot less interior space, which is why these vehicles are typically two-seaters (just driver and front passenger seats). This type of placement also offers great balance since the engine is in the middle (which means exceptional cornering and handling abilities). However, this also means that spin-outs can be unpredictable.