Toyota of N Charlotte explains engine placement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you know that there’s more than one place to put a Toyota engine? Believe it or not, not all vehicles have an engine that’s located in front of the front two wheels. There are several different types of placements for Toyota engines, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain them all to you so you can understand what they are and how they can affect how your car looks, the interior layout, and your drive time.
The three main types of Toyota engine placement
Front-engine
Front-engine cars are the most popular and typical type of layout; most likely, it’s what your car is right now. A front-engine vehicle has the Toyota engine located up in front of the front wheels under the hood. This type of placement offers great traction and control. It’s typically paired with front-wheel drive, but occasionally you’ll find it paired with rear-wheel drive (like in the case of our N Charlotte Toyota 86 or Toyota Tundra). While good for acceleration, this pairing is imbalanced and can also increase your risk of a spin-out, especially in slippery conditions, so take care.
Mid-engine
Mid-engine Toyotas are definitely less common than front-engine cars. There are none on the market right now, and the last we saw it in our N Charlotte Toyota lineup was with the Toyota MR2. In this type of engine placement, the engine is located between the front and rear wheels, smack dab in the middle of the car. This means a lot less interior space, which is why these vehicles are typically two-seaters (just driver and front passenger seats). This type of placement also offers great balance since the engine is in the middle (which means exceptional cornering and handling abilities). However, this also means that spin-outs can be unpredictable.
Rear-engine
Mid-engine Toyotas might be uncommon, but rear-engine cars are pretty much unheard of these days regardless of the make and model. In this configuration, the engine is located in the back of the car behind the rear wheels (where the trunk or cargo area is usually located). These vehicles typically have rear-wheel drive, which means they have A LOT of get-up-and-go and fast acceleration. This can, however, lead to oversteering, which can get you into an accident, so be careful if you ever find yourself behind the wheel. They can also be more challenging to drive than a typical front-engine car.
