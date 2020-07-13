Tony Stewart part of group announcing new auto racing circuit debuting on CBS

Said Pyne, an SRX Board Member and advisor: “Packed tracks, great drivers, under the primetime TV lights – is all pretty exciting stuff. What I especially like about SRX is that it’s an entertainment platform built around the great personalities and drama of racing, and will be produced for the way today’s fan consumes media. And because it’s a ground-up build, the team can be more aggressive and imaginative in the ways it works with partners. That’s why we believe SRX has the potential to become something very special.”