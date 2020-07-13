Temperatures on high side, rain chances low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a typical Summer week of Carolina weather!
Sunshine will dominate for the better part of the week while rain chances will remain on the low side – no more than a 20% chance through Thursday.
High temperatures will run in the lower 90s every day and with high humidity levels in place, heat index values will push the middle 90s for several hours each afternoon.
By the end of the work week and continuing into the weekend, rain chances are expected to go up while temperatures may back off – just a bit. No washouts are forecast, but scattered storms in the 40%-50% range are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain so this week.
Have a great week and keep cool!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
