41st annual Autumn Jubilee in Rowan County canceled due to COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Autumn Jubilee in Rowan County has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 41st version of the Autumn Jubilee was scheduled to take place on Oct. 3 and 4.
“Our festival has become a staple in Rowan County’s fall season, and this is not a decision that we have taken lightly,” Rowan County Parks & Recreation said in a statement. “Rowan County Parks & Recreation is committed to keeping our vendors, sponsors, entertainers, guests, and staff safe and healthy, and we believe this is the best way to do so given the current situation.”
Rowan County Parks & Recreation says the jubilee will be “bigger and better” next year.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.