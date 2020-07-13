Silver Alert issued for missing man in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an endangered man in Matthews.
Matthews police are searching for 66-year-old Albert Dobbins III, who they say may be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.
Dobbins was last seen leaving Gander Cove Lane in Matthews around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a maroon 2006 Toyota Scion with CA license plate 7VFA558.
He was wearing black shorts and black shoes.
Dobbins is described as being around 5′6″ and 110 pounds with short black and gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.
