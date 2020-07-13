Silver Alert issued for missing man in Matthews

MISSING: Matthews Police are looking for Albert Dobbins III. He was last seen in the area of Gander Cove Lane between 1:30pm- 3:30pm Sunday driving a maroon 2006 Toyota Scion w/CA plate 7VFA558. Dobbins suffers from cognitive impairment. Call 704-847-5555 or 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/nofsroPn6C