67,000 people presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say 67,124 people are presumed to have recovered from coronavirus in North Carolina as of July 13.
The statewide total of confirmed cases stands at 87,528, while virus-related deaths in North Carolina are at 1,510.
This information was released through the state’s COVID-19 online dashboard.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.
NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.
The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
Officials say it is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness.
This interval was chosen based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, and in consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state health departments.
A median recovery time of two weeks from illness onset for mild cases and three–six weeks for patients with severe or critical disease was reported by WHO.
These estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that are or are not still infectious.
These estimates cannot account for other factors that could impact a patient’s recovery time or disease severity, such as age and underlying health conditions.
These estimates do not measure the amount of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the population.
Doctors and scientists do not yet know if patients who have recovered are protected with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again.
North Carolina officials say the data on recovered patients will be updated every Monday by 4 p.m.
