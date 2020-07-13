Panthers owner David Tepper, wife give $567K for scholarship program at University of South Carolina

“Dave and I want to make sure education and the college experience is accessible during this global pandemic,” says Nicole Tepper. “This gift is designed to help students stay in school and on the path toward earning their degree. UofSC’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management is one of the very best programs in the country with an impressive faculty roster that is innovative and business focused. We have seen firsthand their industry expertise, passion and commitment to building the next generation of leaders in our field. We hope this gift will ensure continued personal growth and outstanding career preparation for UofSC sport and entertainment management students.”