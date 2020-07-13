NC State builds synergy around plant-based food products with new hire at NC Research Campus

While the COVID-19 work-from-home directives were unexpected when Moncada started in mid-February, the time has not been wasted. He’s been able to purchase lab equipment, explore funding opportunities and reach out to new colleagues to plan future collaborations. FBNS department head, Dr. K.P. Sandeep, says, “Marvin brings new energy and enthusiasm to our team. His collaborative and positive outlook will be a great asset as he builds his program. I look forward to seeing him conduct outstanding fundamental research and assist entrepreneurs and established food businesses within and outside NC.” Moncada returned to the lab in June when the PHHI building was reopened for limited research activities.