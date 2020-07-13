Man dies from injuries suffered from apparent road rage, assault incident in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died from injuries sustained from an apparent road rage incident and assault in Morganton.
Officials say Richard L. Peterson, of Candler, died days after he was found lying in the roadway in the area of Jamestown Road and Exit 100 Westbound ramp off I-40 on Friday.
When officers arrived around 2:20 p.m., they found a male with traumatic injuries being tended to by witnesses.
The male was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officials said that initial information from witnesses and dashcam video suggests this may be some type of a road-rage incident that led to an assault.
The other driver involved that initially fled the scene has been identified and is cooperating with law enforcement.
If anyone witnessed this incident that did not initially speak with officers on scene, please contact Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.
