Concord man charged with exploitation of minor

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was arrested Monday on sexual exploitation of minor charges.
Jeremy Nicholas Mynes, 30, has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Delivery marijuana and one felony count of possession of counterfeit currency.
This investigation was initiated after Concord Police received information regarding Mynes possibly possessing obscene materials of underage children from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report alleged that files containing illicit images of children was downloaded by Mynes from his residence in Concord. Along with assistance from federal agencies, Concord Police executed a search warrant at Mynes address this morning and recovered items that contained child pornography.
Mynes said taken to the Cabarrus County Jail under $195,000 bond.
