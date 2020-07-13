CMPD: More than 20 homicides in Charlotte since the start of June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held an urgent press conference Monday to discuss recent homicides in the city, and stress the message of witnesses speaking to police.
CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings says there have been 22 homicides since June 2. There have been five homicides in the last five days.
Charlotte has had 59 homicides in 2020, compared to 56 at the same time in 2019, according to Chief Jennings. Jennings says nine of the victims have been under the age of 18.
“One life lost is one too many, but when you have five over a weekend, and two of them 17 or younger, then we should really be looking deep within ourselves and making sure that we’re doing enough to keep our city safe,” Chief Jennings said.
The clearance rate on the homicides is 64 percent, the chief said.
“But even with the 64 percent clearance rate, that’s not enough for us,” Chief Jennings said.
Chief Jennings says the police department needs the help of the public and witnesses to crimes to solve cases.
“We have to be able to say, as a city and as community, we’re not going to tolerate this,” Chief Jennings said. “Police can stand out in front of you right now and I can tell you that we need your help. When these things happen we need people to step up and we need people to come to us, and help us to solve these cases.”
A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 2 a.m. at the Southside Homes Apartment complex off of Griffith Street.
Monday’s shooting followed a weekend of several homicides in Charlotte.
On Sunday, CMPD officers say they were investigating their fourth homicide since Friday, and third since Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to a call in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Lane in northeast Charlotte.
Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. He found his way to the front yard of a nearby residence before he was taken to a hospital where he died.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man died from a gunshot wound in a car parked outside of a BP gas station on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Police are investigating these cases as homicides and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
