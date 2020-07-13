CMPD to discuss recent Charlotte homicides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a press conference at police headquarters to discuss recent homicides in the city.
A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 2 a.m. at the Southside Homes Apartment complex off of Griffith Street.
Monday’s shooting followed a weekend of several homicides in Charlotte.
On Sunday, CMPD officers say they were investigating their fourth homicide since Friday, and third since Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to a call in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Lane in northeast Charlotte.
Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.
No other information was provided.
This is Charlotte’s 58th homicide of 2020.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. He found his way to the front yard of a nearby residence before he was taken to a hospital where he died.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man died from a gunshot wound in a car parked outside of a BP gas station on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Police are investigating these cases as homicides and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
