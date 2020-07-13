Car riddled with dozen of bullet holes found crashed into parked church van near East Spencer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passenger car riddled with dozens of bullet holes was found crashed in a van parked at a church near 315 Barbour Street just outside of the town limits of East Spencer.
A 911 call was received at approximately 2:00 am on Monday reporting shots fired.
Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, East Spencer Police, and Salisbury Police all responded. Investigators say they found a car riddled with bullet holes. All four doors were standing open, and the car had crashed into a church van parked at that location.
On Monday morning Chief Deputy David Ramsey of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was in its early stages. He says no victims have been located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.