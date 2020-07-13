BRPD to address video of officer kneeling on teen during Monday press conference

Video posted by Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers allegedly shows a BRPD officer kneeling on the neck of 17-year-old Dillon Cannon. (Source: Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent | July 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated July 13 at 12:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a press conference Monday evening to address a video circulating on social media that appears to show an officer kneeling on a juvenile’s neck.

An internal affairs investigation was launched on July 9, according to a spokesperson for the department.

“In the interest of continuing an effort of transparency with the citizens of Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to making sure citizens are thoroughly informed. I am aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020. As Police Chief it is incumbent upon me to make sure every interaction between the public and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department is professional according to departmental guidelines,” Chief Murphy Paul says.

The press conference will be held at BRPD headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a post on Facebook, Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome says she’s been in touch with Chief Murphy Paul regarding the incident. She says a police officer took a 17-year-old into custody and then released him to his mother.

Local civil rights activist Gary Chambers posted a video believed to be of the incident. In the video, a police officer is seen kneeling on the back of the juvenile’s neck while placing him in restraints. Chambers identifies the juvenile as Dillon Cannon.

This is 17 year old Dillon Cannon on the ground with a Baton Rouge police officers knee in his neck. Let me begin by saying any cop that puts their knee in the neck of a citizen they are attempting to detain in America needs to be fired immediately. No exceptions. No excuses. It can’t be allowed under any circumstances. Cops are trained and this is trained behavior clearly because it’s happening every where. Dillon and his cousin were being pulled over for a simple traffic violation according to his family. I spoke with his mother this morning. She was on the phone with him and encouraged them to keep driving to a more populated area before they let the cops stop them. Based on the information I’ve been given Police apparently took this as them fleeing. It was a slow speed chase, that was really just two young black men taking instructions from their loved ones. His mother said she got him to get off the phone with her and put the phone on the seat and get out. He was not resisting, yet he ended up with a knee in his neck. To make matters worse, other Black cops are there and no one says get your knee off his neck. They should get disciplinary Action also. It doesn’t matter if they had him there for 2 seconds, it’s unacceptable and has caused too many deaths. A cop doing this after George Floyd knows exactly what they are doing. Please take a minute of your time and email Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Murphy Paul and ask for the body cam footage to be released. The officer kneeling on Dillon’s neck to be identified and fired immediately, we don’t need to investigate what we can see on tape. Also the officers standing and not stopping this action need disciplinary action as well. When we join together we can get results. We can’t accept unacceptable behavior from cops in this climate. Mayor Broome and Chief Paul have been committed in action to reforming the Baton Rouge Police Department, it is my hope they will continue to reform the department and rid the department of this officer. Email at Mayor@BRLA.gov and mjpaul@BRLA.gov Thanks to Byron Washington for bringing this to my attention. It takes us all to make change happen. #LetsGoHigher #KeepPushing

“Any cop that puts their knee in the neck of a citizen they are attempting to detain in America needs to be fired immediately. No exceptions. No excuses. It can’t be allowed under any circumstances,” Chambers said.

Chief Paul has scheduled a meeting with the juvenile’s guardians.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, Broome says, and BRPD has asked the courts for approval to publicly release video footage.

“We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption,” Mayor Broome says. “I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome.”

