Video shows large crowd at popular Charlotte restaurant despite capacity guidelines
By WBTV Web Staff | July 12, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 11:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As coronavirus cases continue to spike at a rapid rate, a popular Charlotte restaurant and bar appeared to defy North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order.

In a video posted to Facebook by William Wilson, and shared with WBTV, Ink N Ivy allowed more people than its capacity guidelines on Saturday night.

The video shows many people at the restaurant and not social distancing.

WBTV reached out to Ink N Ivy for comment.

As of Sunday evening, Ink N Ivy has not responded.

Ink N Ivy does have the guidelines posted on its website:

In accordance with North Carolina Guidelines and Phase 2 recommendations for restaurants, we will adhere to the following best practices for reassuring our commitment to our customer and employee safety while dining

*Seating will ONLY be accepted through the Yelp Waitlist App.

*All tables will be 6 feet apart, having no more than six people to one table.

*Tables and chairs will be wiped down and sanitized after every customer.

*No more than 50% of maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity.

*Customers will receive disposable menus for 1-time use.

*Designated entrance door and exit doors will be labeled for all customers.

*No guests will be allowed to wait for their tables inside the restaurant - we recommend waiting in your car for your table or outside.

*All Employees have completed the Count On Me NC Certification.

We continue to follow the NC Food Safety regulations, and have completed a deep re-clean and sanitize of the entire restaurant facility using the CDC-recommended guidelines.

