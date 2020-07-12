Video shows large crowd at popular Charlotte restaurant despite capacity guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As coronavirus cases continue to spike at a rapid rate, a popular Charlotte restaurant and bar appeared to defy North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order.
In a video posted to Facebook by William Wilson, and shared with WBTV, Ink N Ivy allowed more people than its capacity guidelines on Saturday night.
The video shows many people at the restaurant and not social distancing.
WBTV reached out to Ink N Ivy for comment.
As of Sunday evening, Ink N Ivy has not responded.
Ink N Ivy does have the guidelines posted on its website:
In accordance with North Carolina Guidelines and Phase 2 recommendations for restaurants, we will adhere to the following best practices for reassuring our commitment to our customer and employee safety while dining
*Seating will ONLY be accepted through the Yelp Waitlist App.
*All tables will be 6 feet apart, having no more than six people to one table.
*Tables and chairs will be wiped down and sanitized after every customer.
*No more than 50% of maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity.
*Customers will receive disposable menus for 1-time use.
*Designated entrance door and exit doors will be labeled for all customers.
*No guests will be allowed to wait for their tables inside the restaurant - we recommend waiting in your car for your table or outside.
*All Employees have completed the Count On Me NC Certification.
We continue to follow the NC Food Safety regulations, and have completed a deep re-clean and sanitize of the entire restaurant facility using the CDC-recommended guidelines.
