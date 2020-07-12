US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

The 2017 U.S. Naval Academy graduate is from Burke, Virginia.

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle stands next to a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft on July 7. (Source: Lt.j.g. Luke Redito/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press | July 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 9:45 PM

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

The Navy on Thursday recognized that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.”

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.”

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials say she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.