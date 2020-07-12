Three Rivers Land Trust ensures protection for historic Boone Homeplace in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced the completion of a project permanently protecting 82 acres of farmland in Davie County. In partnership with the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund, who provided partial funding, this farm is now under a conservation easement, restricting the future development of the land and ensuring it will always remain a farm.
“We are happy to continue the long tradition of conserving local family farms. We are especially excited about forming new partnerships, not only with the property owner but also with Davie County Soil and Water Conservation District,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. This easement is co-held by TRLT and Davie Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and is the first easement ever held by Davie SWCD. There is also an interesting historical link with this project.
This particular piece of land is unique in its connection to American pioneer Daniel Boone, whose family first settled in the area more than 200 years ago. Boone met and married his wife, Rebecca Bryan Boone, in the summer of 1756. The couple built a log a cabin and established their homestead a mile and a half southeast of Farmington, along Sugar Creek. It is in this location that the Boones started their family, with five of their ten children being born here. This site is believed to be located on this protected farm, known to historians as the “Daniel Boone Sugar Tree Creek Homeplace,” and from here Boone began his westward exploration. Daniel and Rebecca raised their family here for more than a decade before moving on to what is now Wilkes County and ultimately on to Kentucky.
“I speak for all of the Davie Soil and Water Conservation District Board and employees when I say that we are very excited about the finalization of this important conservation easement. This easement will preserve the beautiful farmland for years and years to come. Development is very important for the growth of our community, but undisturbed natural landscape is equally so and our partnership with Three Rivers Land Trust will prove to be an invaluable resource for conservation now and into the future,” states Kevin S. Marion, Davie Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman.
“Protecting our natural resources, including fertile farmland, is more important than ever as recent American Farmland Trust statistics indicate that North Carolina is the second most susceptible state for conversion of farmland to other uses,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The United Nations predicts that food production will need to increase 75 to 100 percent by 2050 to meet the increasing demand from a growing population. Protecting farmland such as this site now will be critical to meet our future food needs. As a grandfather, I am grateful for these forward-focused conservation efforts.”
“Continuing the legacy of agriculture on the farm and protecting the historic significance of this site is important to this landowner, and now that heritage will be preserved permanently,” states TRLT Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman. “Farmland conservation has been a focus of TRLT since our inception, having protected more than 15,000 acres of farmland since 1995.”
To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in the conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
