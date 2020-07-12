Three Rivers Land Trust ensures protection for historic Boone Homeplace in Davie County

This particular piece of land is unique in its connection to American pioneer Daniel Boone, whose family first settled in the area more than 200 years ago. Boone met and married his wife, Rebecca Bryan Boone, in the summer of 1756. The couple built a log a cabin and established their homestead a mile and a half southeast of Farmington, along Sugar Creek. It is in this location that the Boones started their family, with five of their ten children being born here. This site is believed to be located on this protected farm, known to historians as the “Daniel Boone Sugar Tree Creek Homeplace,” and from here Boone began his westward exploration. Daniel and Rebecca raised their family here for more than a decade before moving on to what is now Wilkes County and ultimately on to Kentucky.