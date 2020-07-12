Police investigate third Charlotte homicide in less than 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The violent weekend continued on Sunday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers say they are investigating their fourth homicide since Friday, and third since Saturday evening.
On Sunday, around 6 p.m., police said they responded to a call in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Lane in northeast Charlotte.
Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.
No other information was provided.
This is Charlotte’s 58th homicide of 2020.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said a male was shot at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. He found his way to the front yard of a nearby residence before he was taken to a hospital where he died.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man died from a gunshot wound in a car parked outside of a BP gas station on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard.
