Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are investigating a homicide in the 4000 block of Cushman Street not far from the Sugar Creek Community Park.
Medic said they responded after someone was shot.
No other information was provided.
This is Charlotte’s 58th homicide of 2020, and second in less than 24 hours.
Police said a man died from being shot in the parking lot of a BP gas station Saturday night.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.