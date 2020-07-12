Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

"Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man's family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore's beach on Ocracoke Island. While we don't know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions. We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.