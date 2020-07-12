New Hanover County set to declare racism a public health crisis

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners believes that Racism has formed the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire County and should be treated with urgency. This resolution calls upon legislators, health officials, and others in our community to research and analyze data, and make meaningful changes to dismantle systemic Racism. New Hanover County will seek to promote Racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize Racism as a public health crisis and take action.