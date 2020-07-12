Morning update – Becoming hotter – and more humid!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re getting deeper into summer and we will be feeling the heat this week. There’s not a single high below 90 degrees in the 7-day forecast.
Today will be in the low to mid 90s. Not everyone will get rain today. However, if you do get a cell over your house, it could be strong to severe – especially the farther west you go.
A cold front will move through by tomorrow and that will bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight or on Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.
Tuesday through the rest of the week will be hot. Highs each day will be in the mid 90s and the humidity will be higher than it is this weekend. Rain chances remain low through Thursday. We will start to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms again in time for next weekend.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
