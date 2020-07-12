More high heat -- Weekend rain?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures didn’t cut us a break this weekend, but the humidity did.
And you better keep those sprinklers handy if you have any hope of keeping that lawn from burning up.
The forecast isn’t changing anytime soon with more sun, more heat and very little rain until the end of the week.
I’m not forecasting any washouts at this point, but if you have any weekend plans, you should probably keep an eye on this forecast during the week.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
