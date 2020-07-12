Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office appears vandalized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Paint was splattered, and what looks like vandalism, on the outside of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
You can see red paint splattered across the windows.
This comes just hours after the sheriff’s office announced an inmate was found dead in the jail.
The group, Charlotte Uprising, posted a photo of the splattered paint social media.
WBTV spoke with a member of that group.
They have concerns after learning of that death this morning.
They also disagree with people staying in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sheriff’s office says the inmate did not display coronavirus symptoms when they were brought into jail on Friday.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death. WBTV has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information of reports of vandalism.
