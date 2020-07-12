Man, woman dead, 6-month-old injured in shooting at Cheraw apartment

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman died, and a 6-month-old was injured, in a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County.
Police were called to the Dizzy Gillespie Apartment Complex in Cheraw around 4 a.m.
Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the passenger side of a car. A woman and infant had been shot inside the apartment complex.
The woman died at the hospital, while the 6-month-old child was taken to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia with a gunshot wound to the arm. The child is expected to recover.
Cheraw police said multiple people have been arrested after speaking to witnesses and suspects and collecting evidence.
Police said two guns were removed from the area following the shooting incident.
“I want that person to know that we have you on video removing these guns from the scene and it would be in your best interest to contact us immediately and turn over these weapons,” said W. Keith Thomas with the Cheraw Police Department. “If not, we will be seeking Arrest Warrants for you Monday Morning.”
Police will hold a briefing to release information on the investigation at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Brad Redfearn at the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868.
