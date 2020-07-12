4 hurt when woman accidentally backs into pedestrians after feeding homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were hospitalized after a woman accidentally backed into seven people Sunday, police said.
The woman had been passing out food to the homeless on Phifer Avenue just before 10 a.m.
Afterwards, as she attempted to drive forward out of her parking space at 700 North Tryon Street, police say she accidentally reversed.
The woman ran over the curb and hit seven pedestrians, all adults.
Four people were transported by Medic to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
