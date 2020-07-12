Gastonia man charged with killing infant son

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man faces a murder charge after police say he killed his son, who was less than a year old.
Police say 28-year-old Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. fractured the skull of his son, Deville Middleton, who suffered hemorrhaging on the brain.
The incident occurred between June 8 and June 21, according to Gastonia Police warrants.
Middleton was charged with first-degree murder and felony intention child abuse causing serious bodily injured.
He was booked into the Gaston County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.