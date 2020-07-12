Deputies investing inmate death at Mecklenburg jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 51-year-old inmate at the Mecklenburg County Jail was found unresponsive and later died Sunday morning.
Michael Daniel Mangan was found unresponsive around 5:38 a.m., according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Staff and first responders performed CPR, but Mangan was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Mangan was brought into the jail on Friday and didn’t display coronavirus symptoms, officials say. He hadn’t yet been placed in general housing as all non-symptomatic residents are placed in a pod for five days before being reassigned, officials said.
The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.
“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Mangan,” Sheriff Garry McFadden, “anyone who enters our facility is apart of our detention community and I am deeply sadden; our condolences are with his family.”
No other information was released.
