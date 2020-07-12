Charlotte LGBTQ ‘pioneer,’ human rights activist Dan Mauney dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s LGBTQ community and its allies are mourning after the death of Dan Mauney.
Mauney, a Charlotte LGBTQ pioneer, died Sunday, the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte confirmed on Instagram.
The group says Mauney was a devoted member of the campaign and was a Charlotte LGBTQ pioneer.
His former business partner told WBTV he had a stroke about a year ago, then contracted meningitis but never fully recovered.
The Human Rights Campaign Charlotte sent this statement:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the passing of Dan Mauney, a devoted member of the Human Rights Campaign and local Charlotte LGBTQ pioneer. Dan committed countless amounts of his time to the mission of HRC Charlotte as a long-time Volunteer, Steering Committee member and member of the Board. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by us at HRC Charlotte and by those across the Charlotte LBGTQ community. His legacy will have a lasting impact on the lives of his friends and family and those he met along his journey. “Please keep Dan’s family in your thoughts and send them love and peace during this difficult time.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.