Charlotte LGBTQ ‘pioneer,’ human rights activist Dan Mauney dies

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the passing of Dan Mauney, a devoted member of the Human Rights Campaign and local Charlotte LGBTQ pioneer. Dan committed countless amounts of his time to the mission of HRC Charlotte as a long-time Volunteer, Steering Committee member and member of the Board. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by us at HRC Charlotte and by those across the Charlotte LBGTQ community. His legacy will have a lasting impact on the lives of his friends and family and those he met along his journey. “Please keep Dan’s family in your thoughts and send them love and peace during this difficult time.”