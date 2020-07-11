Splash pad at Kannapolis Village Park opening July 14

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Village Park Splash Pad will open on July 14. Due to COVID-19 best practices there will be a limit on the number of people who may enjoy the park amenity at any one time. Only 20 people (total) will be allowed to play in the water feature at one time. Each registered guest will be allowed up to two adults to accompany them.
There is a ticketing process in order to make it easier for people to follow the mass gathering restrictions. Please visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation to purchase tickets.
A person may reserve up to eight spots per time slot. Admission is $1 per person per slot. Parents/guardians not playing in the water are not required to reserve a spot or pay for admission. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years or older.
You may only sign up for one time slot per day.
The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions such as cleaning and sanitizing the splash pad in between each time slot.
It is a “play at your own risk” facility. Parents/guardians not playing in the water area will need to wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained.
Seating will not be provided; parents/guardians may bring their own chairs.
The Splash Pad hours are Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 8 p.m. Village Park is located at 700 West C Street.
