Residents can get free face mask from City of Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is hosting an ongoing series of drive-thru face covering distribution events across the community. Staff will distribute one face covering per person present. Events will be planned over the coming weeks and months to distribute a total of 20,000 face-coverings.
On June 26, North Carolina entered a statewide executive order mandating the use of face coverings in public places. For more information on the requirements, visit nc.gov/covid19.
“City Manager Lloyd Payne has taken our role in encouraging compliance with North Carolina’s statewide masking requirement seriously,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Ian Crane. “After already supplying every City of Concord coworker with two face coverings, we believe this is an important next step in ensuring the community has what it needs to protect each other from COVID-19.”
The City's first distribution events, held earlier this week, provided over 1,400 masks to Concord residents.
Upcoming events
The next two events planned for City of Concord residents are Tuesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Park in the Logan Community (362 Georgia Street SW), and Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios in Gibson Village (223 Crowell Drive NW).
In addition, Cabarrus County plans to hold drive-thru face covering distribution events on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of the County’s four parks. Find out more at cabarruscounty.us.
For more information and the latest on upcoming face covering distribution events, visit concordnc.gov/masks.
Local COVID-19 Resources
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) for ongoing information related to COVID-19 and other public health concerns. CHA provides updates through its website, cabarrushealth.org. Spanish and American Sign Language resources are also available. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow CHA using @CabarrusHealth on Facebook and Twitter.
Additional resources:
