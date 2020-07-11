Protesters make allegations of racism against popular Charlotte bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Current and former employees are making allegations of racism and mistreatment against a popular Charlotte bakery.
Protesters gathered Saturday outside Amelie's Bakery in the NoDa neighborhood.
They allege racism against Black and Latino workers.
Current and former employees also accuse Amelie’s management of mistreating employees and claim Amelie’s said it would donate money to Greater Charlotte Rise but they never contacted the organization.
On their Facebook page, Amelie's posted a statement about the donation, reading in part: "We made a giant mistake and discovered that our introductory message to Greater Charlotte RISE was never delivered on June 6th like we intended. We are embarrassed and apologize for any confusion and harm we may have caused this organization."
“We have been sent a total of over 40 accounts of mistreatment, racism, discrimination and mismanagement from former and current employees as well as statements from other organizations such as greater charlotte rise claiming that Amelie’s made fake claims implying that they donated to them without every even communicating with their leadership let alone offering a tangible donation,” said Naba Merghani, founder of Feed the Movement CLT.”
Employees who spoke to WBTV expressed feelings of being treated unfairly because of their race -- even alleging Black employees have been referred to as “the help.”
“I believe that they are racists and I have felt that as they said in the press conference,” said Amelie’s employee Carrington Hardin. “I’ve trained people, I’ve seen people who have come in after me become managers.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.