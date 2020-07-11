Police seek man who robbed Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

July 11, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at a south Charlotte convenience store.

Surveillance photos were released of the man suspected of robbing the BP gas station on Westinghouse Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a black male with a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes entered and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is asking anyone in the community who knows the robbery suspect to call 911. 

