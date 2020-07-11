Morning update - Get ready for the HEAT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had some hot days this summer – but we haven’t had that many hot weeks! There isn’t a high below 90 degrees any day this week.
Today will be sunny and hot but not terribly humid. Highs will be in the low 90s and there’s only a 10 percent chance for a thunderstorm. Sunday will have a slight chance for storms – mainly closer to the mountains. Highs will again be in the low 90s.
The week ahead turns things up another notch. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a 30 percent chance for storms on Monday, but we may stay dry the rest of the week.
Wednesday through Friday will bring highs in the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.
Post-Tropical Cyclone Fay will be moving up through New England today, bringing them rain. By tonight, it will move into Canada and will dissipate even more tonight and tomorrow.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
