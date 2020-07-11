Mecklenburg County records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Mecklenburg County saw its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, state health officials reported.
The county had 450 new cases, surpassing the previous record highest daily increase of 430 on July 3, according to an Observer analysis of state data.
The record increase mirrored the state as a whole, which set new marks Saturday for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new cases, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
Since mid-March, Mecklenburg has had 14,607 cases of the virus, according to the noon DHHS update Saturday. That was up from 14,157 total cases as of Friday, state health officials said.
In Mecklenburg, 164 people have died related to the coronavirus, health officials said.
On Friday, the county saw what was then its second highest daily increase in cases, with 400 reported.
Also Friday, Mecklenburg health officials reported an additional COVID-19 outbreak at a Charlotte childcare facility, at Kindercare at 1700 Providence Road. The county did not detail the scope of the outbreak.
The latest data from Mecklenburg County show two other childcare facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks: Smart Kids Childcare Center No. 3 on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and Heaven’s Angels Childcare on The Plaza.
There are a total of 26 active outbreaks in congregate living facilities, which include local nursing homes, rehab centers, senior living facilities, group homes and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
New outbreaks were also reported at Charlotte Health and Rehab and Harmony Recovery Center, according to health officials.
North Carolina had 2,462 more cases and 47 new related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
At least 83,793 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,499 have died, NC DHHS reported.
The number of those in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by 47 on Saturday to 1,093, according to DHHS.
“Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS Secretary, in a statement. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”
MECKLENBURG COVID-19 UPDATE
As of July 8 — the last date demographic data was publicly available — county coronavirus data show:
▪ During the past week, an average of 175 individuals with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days.
▪An average of 11.4% of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19 during the past week. Mecklenburg County Public Health says this represents a “slight decline followed by a slight increase” over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health and CVS Health.
▪ Most those who tested positive — about three in four — were ages 20 to 59 years old.
▪ After symptoms of the novel coronavirus subside, a person who has been diagnosed with it may be “released” from isolation under CDC guidelines. In Mecklenburg, nearly half of the people who tested positive have met the criteria to end isolation, according to local health officials.
▪ About 1 in 20 people diagnosed were hospitalized due to their illness. People age 60 or older were more likely to need hospital care compared to younger people with coronavirus.
▪ The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 locally were connected to “active outbreaks” in long-term care facilities or nursing homes.