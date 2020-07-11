Local shoe store donates to veteran residents of the Salisbury VA’s Community Living Center

The Community Living Center (CLC) was the first unit at the Salisbury VA to strictly enforce a no visitation policy when COVID-19 surfaced in early March of 2020, as the CLC residents are among their most vulnerable population. This means that routine visits from family and friends have not been possible, other than by FaceTime or other virtual means. With such drastic changes occurring in the daily lives of these residents, donations like the shoes from Ralph Baker have truly elevated the spirits of these Veterans.