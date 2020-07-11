Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel 13 conventions in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jehovah’s Witnesses have canceled a series of gatherings that were planned to take place in Salisbury through the summer.
This year, there were 13 conventions planned in Salisbury at the facility on Old Concord Road that would have brought thousands of people to the area between June 5 and August 30. However, officials say they are canceling all gatherings this year out of concern for the health and safety of local communities.
“This is the first time in our history that we have canceled all conventions worldwide,” wrote Junior Espino, the local spokesman. “We have replaced them with a virtual convention program that will allow all of the delegates, and the public, to view the convention in its entirety from home.”
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
