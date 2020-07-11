Darlington City Council member accused of using racially-charged language towards police officer

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A councilwoman for the City of Darlington is accused of using racially-charged language towards a police officer during a traffic stop last month.
According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, councilwoman Sheila Baccus was involved in the incident on June 17 in the area of Oak Street.
The officer stated he noticed a car parked on the wrong side of the roadway and issued a parking ticket.
Baccus then reportedly came from the back yard of a nearby residence, asking what was going on. The officer explained he had issued the ticket and had previously given a verbal warning for the same car.
The officer said another woman then came outside and also asked what was going on. The report states the second woman had been warned before by the officer about the parking violation.
According to the report, Baccus then asked the officer, “Why are you harassing us? You don’t have anything better to do than write parking tickets?”
The officer then told the councilwoman to take any problems up with the chief of police. Baccus later called the chief, reportedly saying the ticket would be taken care of. All while the officer insisted he wasn’t harassing anyone.
“Take your white self back to the white neighborhood,” replied Baccus, according to the report. “You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”
The officer stated he made no comment and left the scene.
