Dangerous heat expected to plague Carolinas next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday was filled with plenty of sunshine and summer-time heat, in fact we reached a high temperature of 93 degrees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
As you’d likely expect for this time of the year, the high heat is on a roll as near triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast over the next 5 to 7 days.
Sunday will start off rather mild and comfortable with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s across the Mountains and lower 70s in the Piedmont.
A few more clouds will filter Sunday’s sunshine but the additional cloud cover will not break the heat.
Highs are once again set to reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon across the Charlotte Metro, during that same time period a thundershower or two will drift over a few neighborhoods west of I-77.
The best chance of rain favors the higher elevations, but an isolated shower or storm isn’t out of the question for the Piedmont before sunset tomorrow.
Monday will offer another pleasant start with morning temperatures start out in the lower 70s before climbing to the lower 90s by the second half of the day.
The nature of the heat will be a bit more bothersome Monday in comparison to the weekend as the humidity creeps back up making it feel stickier than not.
A few storms will likely fire up Monday afternoon as higher amounts of moisture flow into the Carolinas.
After Monday, rain chances are relatively low considering the typical summer-like storm pattern.
By Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
The heat streak rages on Wednesday and Thursday ultimately giving way to feels like temperatures near 100 degrees during the late afternoon hours both.
Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower 90s as rain chances increase starting Thursday and carrying over into next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
