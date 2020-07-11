CPD arrest driver accused of pointing gun at group of protesters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a group of people during a peaceful protest in downtown Columbia.
Walter Peter Matulis, Jr., 64, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
The incident happened on July 10th during a Black Lives Matter protest on the 1200 block of Gervais Street.
Officials say Matulis who was driving a silver Kia Rio is accused of initially displaying a rude gesture at the victims, then words were exchanged between the two parties.
When the light turned green, Matulis allegedly stopped in the middle of the roadway and pointed a gun at the victims. There are no reports that the gun was discharged.
At least one of the victims managed to capture the incident on video which aided the investigation.
Matulis was arrested at his home in Gaston and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after an interview with an investigator.
