6 children test positive for coronavirus at southeast Charlotte day care

“I am finding it fascinating just about how this is affecting kids at every developmental stage there in because these stages are sometimes short and brief and you’re only going to be 9 months old for a bit,” Dr. Scannell said. “And so if you spend your entirety of 9 months surrounded by people wearing masks, or two year olds that aren’t hanging out with other two year olds, they aren’t developing social skills. How this is going to affect people long term I think is very fascinating, from a social-skills, language skill development standpoint.”