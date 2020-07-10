Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte-area counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms have moved into the WBTV viewing area Friday evening.
These storms are bringing heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds, and possible hail.
Mecklenburg County, along with several local counties, have been issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Storms moved through Morganton and made its way to Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
A cold front will trigger a couple of rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the late evening.
Storm cells will generally track southeast across the WBTV viewing area, but a few slow-moving cells could create the potential for flash flooding across a couple of neighborhoods before the atmosphere settles down.
First Alert Weather
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rowan County until 8:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties until 9 p.m.
Expect the wet weather to gradually taper off overnight as low temperatures fall to the lower 70s across the Piedmont and upper 60s in the Mountains.
Meanwhile, tropical air reigns overhead driving feels-like temperatures towards the century mark this afternoon.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures closing in on the lower 90s during the late afternoon and early evening periods.
As the front clears the region, the humidity will back off a tad in comparison today.
Lower dewpoint temperatures in the 60s will also lead us to lower rain chances. An isolated storm or two isn’t totally out of the picture tomorrow, but slightly higher chances (20 to 30 percent) are reserved for Sunday and Monday afternoons.
We’ll kick off a new week with high temperatures slightly above average in low 90s.
The heat will intensify through midweek as highs climb into the mid-90s by Wednesday and into Thursday.
An uptick in humidity will cause the air to feel like it’s in the triple digits. Add to that, the absence of widespread downpours and late-day storms will make the heat streak all the more oppressive.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.