Restraining order stays in place, limits CMPD crowd-control tactics until judge makes final ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month a judge placed a temporary restraining order on CMPD using riot control agents on protestors except for to prevent looting.
On Thursday the NAACP and other plaintiffs were back in court with the lawyer for CMPD for an injunction hearing.
The lawyers for the plaintiff shared video of CMPD body camera footage on the night of June 2nd that appears to show officers trapping protestors with tear gas. The lawyers argued that force against peaceful protesters was excessive. They want to prevent it from happening in future protests.
The attorney for the defendent said the lawyers for the plaintiff should be handling this solely with a lawsuit instead of an injunction. She argued that these were not “peaceful” protestors and police acted to keep property and people safe. She cited that protestors pointed a laser at officers, threw water bottles and damaged vehicles.
The judge said he needs time to go over all of the information submitted in court before making a final ruling. Once the lawyer for the defendant has time to go over the transcript of CMPD radio communications, it will also be submitted as evidence.
The judge decided that until he reaches his final ruling, the restraining order will stand.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.