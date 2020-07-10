Heat indices approach 100° this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions will continue throughout our Friday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s in the NC mountains. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to around 100° for our Friday afternoon.
Scattered rain and storms will be possible for our afternoon and evening hours, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Any storm will be possible of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas overnight into early Saturday, bringing some drier, less muggy air for Saturday, yet we can expect hot temperatures to continue for our weekend. Weekend high temperatures will range from the lower 90s in the piedmont, to around 80 degrees for the NC mountains. A few isolated storms will be possible for the weekend, yet overall most of us will stay dry.
Next week, high temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 90s, with daily chances for a few rain showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tropical Storm Fay continues to move northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast and away from the Carolinas. Tropical Storm Fay looks to move into New York by the early morning hours of Saturday, and quickly move into Eastern Canada by the end of the weekend.
Tropical storm force winds from Fay extend out 140 miles, with Friday morning winds at 50 mph. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the biggest issues for the Northern Mid-Atlantic coast, with isolated tornadoes possible as well.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
