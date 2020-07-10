Fort Mill just sent its back-to-school plan to parents. Here’s what we know so far.

FORT MILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Fort Mill has its back-to-school plan.
On Friday afternoon the Fort Mill School District sent guidelines to parents. The guidelines cite policies and procedures for the start of school in August, and give parents a window to register students for an all-virtual K-12 school run by the district, should parents choose.
“The circumstances and challenges our community, state and nation have faced over the past six months have been like nothing we have seen before in our lifetime,” reads a statement from superintendent Chuck Epps in the guidelines. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all of us to reevaluate our daily schedules, change plans, rethink education and redefine our work environments. There are no aspects of our lives that have not been impacted by this pandemic. Among the hardest hit by this new reality are children.”
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Elementary school students will have a family model for in-school instruction.
Students will remain in classrooms throughout the school day. Related arts teachers will come to the classroom, as will breakfast and lunch service. Students who qualify for special education or gifted and talented instruction may transition to another classroom.
MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS
Middle and high school students will alternate days between in-school and virtual learning. Students will follow the same bell schedule on days at home.
Students at all levels will have access to the virtual option. Elementary and middle school students will enroll for the full year if parents choose. High school virtual academy participation is by semester.
CHANGES OF NOTE
▪ Face coverings will be provided and required for teachers and employees. Students are strongly recommended, but not required, to wear face coverings.
▪ Schools will have signage and floor markings to show social distancing. Foot traffic flow and furniture placement may change in buildings.
▪ Handwashing breaks will happen during the day and hand sanitizer stations will be provided in each classroom and throughout the building.
▪ Only essential visitors will be allowed on school campus. No outside guests will be allowed to visit the classroom or during lunch. Virtual or phone visits may be an option.
▪ The district will follow South Carolina High School Leagye phase re-entry plans for athletics.
▪ In-person field trips will be suspended for the school year. Virtual field trips are encouraged.
▪ Afterschool programs will continue but may be modified based on capacity or other social distancing requirements.