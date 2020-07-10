Female seriously injured in shooting on I-77 following dispute that started at Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female is seriously injured after she was shot while in a car during a dispute that began at a Charlotte hotel.
Police said the argument started Friday afternoon at a hotel on Arrowood Road.
Groups left in two cars and were traveling on I-77.
Police said one group shot into a car with three people, striking a female. Police said the car was shot into three times.
They arrived on South Boulevard where they called 911, according to police.
The female was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Police said the shooters have not yet been located.
Officers said the two groups knew each other.
