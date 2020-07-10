Female seriously injured in shooting on I-77 following dispute that started at Charlotte hotel

By WBTV Web Staff | July 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 4:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female is seriously injured after she was shot while in a car during a dispute that began at a Charlotte hotel.

Police said the argument started Friday afternoon at a hotel on Arrowood Road.

Groups left in two cars and were traveling on I-77.

Police said one group shot into a car with three people, striking a female. Police said the car was shot into three times.

They arrived on South Boulevard where they called 911, according to police.

The female was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooters have not yet been located.

Officers said the two groups knew each other.

