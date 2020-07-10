Family of missing Charlotte man ‘very concerned'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 38-year-old man who has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.
Devray Nelson left his home around 2 p.m. on Thursday and has not returned. A Silver Alert was issued for Nelson Tuesday.
Friday, police said family was growing “very concerned” about Nelson. Police say they are continuing their efforts to find Nelson and will be holding a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said that after the 38-year-old did not return home, a family member became concerned and contacted CMPD.
Nelson is known to ride his bike in the area of Phillips Place and around the SouthPark Mall area, but he may be trying to make his way to Statesville, according to police.
Nelson has a prosthetic lower leg and walks with a distinctive heavy-footed gait. Nelson’s bike, which police believe he may have left on, is described as being black and blue with blue wheels.
The man is described as a black male, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue or white shirt.
Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also reach officials at 704-336-3237.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.