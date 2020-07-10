Driver charged with murder in crash that killed five people along I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver accused in a crash that killed five people is facing multiple charges, including five counts of second-degree murder.
Five people were killed, including four members of a Belmont family, in a crash last Friday night on I-485 near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Authorities say a speeding, out-of-control driver caused the crash.
The driver of that vehicle, troopers say, was 24-year-old Dakeia Quavontae Charles.
In addition to murder, Charles was charged with driving while impaired and other offenses after being released from the hospital.
Charles began the chain of wrecks at about 7:50 p.m. after hitting a box truck whose driver was traveling on the I-485 Outer Loop near the W.T. Harris Boulevard exit in north Charlotte, according to what troopers told the Charlotte Observer. The speeding driver was trying to pass the truck, troopers said.
The box truck driver lost control and veered off the left shoulder, into the median and through cable barriers before heading into oncoming traffic on the I-485 Inner Loop, Pierce told the Observer.
The wrecks killed Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, Violet, 7, and Elizabeth, 12, in their SUV, and Mark Barlaan of Indian Trail in another car, according to what Highway Patrol told the Charlotte Observer.
Loved ones say the family was on their way to Virginia to visit friends.
The couple also had a 14-year-old son who wasn’t in the car at the time of the crash.
Friends and extended family members are raising money for the son through a GoFund Me. His name is Jacob and he was spending the holiday weekend with another family member when his parents and sisters left for their trip.
Matthew and Andrea Obester were married for 16 and a half years. The couple had two daughters, 12-year-old Elizabeth, or “Sissy,” and 9-year-old Violet. Jacob is the oldest of the three siblings but was not inside the car when a driver hit the family going more than 100 mph.
Right now the family is planning to create a memorial on Sherill’s land. That’s where she and her granddaughters’ road horses countless times.
It’s their special place.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was critically injured Saturday morning after returning to the scene to investigate and shut down the highway.
He remains in a medically-induced coma in intensive care.
Highway Patrol says Troy Douglas Edmiston was charged with felony Move Over Violation in the crash that injured the trooper.
According to a GoFundMe created for Lopez-Alcedo family, Lopez-Alcedo has a long fight ahead of him to recovery.
