Deputies seek man who shot person on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a man who fired shots at another car Friday morning on I-77 in York County.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Aaron Malik Pinckney is wanted for attempted murder following the shooting incident on I-77 northbound.
Deputies say Pinckney, from Ridgeland, S.C., is described as a black male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
According to the Rock Hill Herald, a person was shot and another person, identified as Pinckney, is being sought by deputies for a shootout on I-77 near Rock Hill.
The person who was shot was located in a car at a convenience store at the intersection of Mount Gallant Road and Celanese Road, according to York County deputies.
The injured person is expected to be OK.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the two people knew each other.
No one else was injured, officials said.
No other information was provided.
